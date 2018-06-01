Kirby: Star Allies Summer Update to Add Dream Friend Dark Meta Knight - News

Nintendo announced the next update for Kirby: Star Allies will add Dark Meta Knight as a Dream Friend when it releases this summer.

The last update, version 2.0, added three new Dream friends: Marx, Gooey and Rick & Kine & Coo.

Kirby: Star Allies released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

Thanks Gematsu.

