Rumor: Fortnite, Dragon Ball FighterZ, More Coming to Switch - News

A user on 4chan has posted a photo of games that will be at a showroom display for E3 2018. The list shows several games for the Nintendo Switch that have not been announced for the console.

Destructoid says that they are "confident this rumor is accurate. During the E3 scheduling process, we've received embargoed confirmation of other titles on this list. Thus, we're inclined to believe the veracity of this leak."

This seems really legit to me somehow. I cant put my fingers on why hmmm....... pic.twitter.com/E1nwKQmWjv — AAMARMO (@AAMARMO) May 31, 2018

Here is the complete list of games:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Fortnite

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

FIFA 19

Killer Queen Black

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Paladins

Overcooked! 2

Mario Tennis Aces

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

