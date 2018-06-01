Destiny 2 Year 2 Content to be Revealed on June 5 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Activision and Bungie announced via Twitter they will reveal the year two content for Destiny 2 on June 5 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Twitch.

Join us on June 5th at 9am PT: https://t.co/g1ExcEjMgM pic.twitter.com/Xt81e9VVVZ — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) May 31, 2018

Destiny 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

