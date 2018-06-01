World of Demons Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Platinum Games has released a new gameplay trailer for World of Demons.

Here is an overview of the game:

World of Demons takes place in a fantastical interpretation of medieval Japan in which the demonic Oni have taken over the human world. The previously docile Yokai, monsters from Japanese folklore, have been corrupted by the Oni and have begun attacking humans as well. Only brave Samurai dare to stand up to the threat of the Oni.

World of Demons will launch for iOS and Android this summer.

