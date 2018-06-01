Rockstar Bringing 3 Games to Xbox One Backward Compatibility on June 7 - News

Rockstar Games has announced it will be bringing three games to the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility on June 7.

The three games are Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and Rockstar Games Presents: Table Tennis.

GTA San Andreas, Midnight Club LA and Table Tennis coming to @Xbox One Backward Compatibility next week: https://t.co/Np5mu7mTTE pic.twitter.com/t7DbA27jUY — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 31, 2018

Some other recently added games include Battlefield 1943, Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Breakdown, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Hunter: The Reckoning, Jade Empire, SSX3, and Panzer Dragoon Orta.

