Sonic Mania Adventures Part 3 Out Now

SEGA has released the third part of its five part animated short series, Sonic Mania Adventures, which is based on 2017's Sonic Mania.

Here is an overview of part 3:

Knuckles the Echidna is the Guardian of the Master Emerald, but ever since Dr. Eggman and Sonic first appeared on Angel Island, trouble has followed. Knuckles still doesn’t fully trust Sonic, so he’s been watching over the Emerald constantly to ensure nobody – robot or hedgehog – gets their hands on it.

Now, just as Knuckles finds a safe location, a mysterious figure appears in the shadows…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

