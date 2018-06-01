Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to be Revealed at E3 2018 - News

Ubisoft announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It will officially be revealed at E3 2018.

The last game in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Origins. is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

