GungHo Online Entertainment Teases 'Major Game Reveal' for Switch at E3 - News

posted 3 hours ago

GungHo Online Entertainment, the publisher perhaps best known for its Puzzles and Dragons mobile series, has teased in a press release that it will have a "major game reveal" for Nintendo Switch at this year's E3.

The company is also known for its work on the Ragnarok series (pictured above: Ragnarok Online Mobile) and the free-to-play PS4 title Let it Die. It revealed at last year's E3 that it was developing an "action game for all ages with a light, comical tone" for Switch - so perhaps that title will finally be revealed?

