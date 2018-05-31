Galak-Z Coming to Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Galak-Z, the roguelike space-shooter from 17-BIT will be coming to Nintendo Switch as Galak-Z: Variant S, publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced.

Here's an overview of the game:

"As a follow-up to the original, Galak-Z: Variant S delivers a premier galaxy-surfing, space-blasting experience on the Nintendo Switch with intuitive controls, a story-driven campaign, and intense combat for players to voyage through the universe at hyperspeed. In this spaced-out game developed by 17-BIT, players can collect upgrades, salvage, relics, and Bots to max out their spaceship’s potential and boost their Mech’s combat effectiveness to become the highest ranked pilot in the galaxy.

With Galak-Z: Variant S, we’re capitalizing on the Nintendo Switch’s maximum potential with handheld and tabletop mode, and implementing new changes in the game,” said Jake Kazdal, CEO and founder of 17-BIT. “By bringing this title to the Nintendo Switch, we are delivering an incredible space exploration experience to a wide and eager player base."

Galak-Z: Variant S will be playable at E3 2018.

