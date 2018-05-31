PlayStation E3 Experience 2018 Announced - News

Sony is bringing back the PlayStation E3 Experience on Monday, June 11, to over 40 movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Tickets will be available for free starting on June 5 at 11am PT on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your seats will be reserved up until 30 minute before show time. After that the seats will be opened up to people in the queue. Attendees must be 17 years of age or older (18+ in Brazil).

View a video from the reaction of fans from 2017's PlayStation E3 experience below:





Here is the list of locations:

UNITED STATES Century City 15 Los Angeles CA LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL Hollywood 24 – N I-85 Chamblee GA Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID River East 21 Chicago IL Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA Eagan 16 Eagan MN Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO Brier Creek Stadium 14 Raleigh NC Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV Union Square 14 New York NY E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY Transit Center 18 Plus Imax Williamsville NY Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA Opry Mills 20 Plus Imax Nashville TN Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 Houston TX Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT

CANADA Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba Scotiabank Theatre Montréal Montreal Quebec Cineplex Odeon Sainte-Foy Cinemas Ste-Foy Quebec Cineplex Odeon Brossard & VIP Cinemas Brossard Quebec

MEXICO Cinepolis Perisur Anillo Periferico Sur 4690 Loc 700, Col. Jardines Del Pedregal, Cp 04500 Cinepolis Universidad Av. Universidad 1000, Col. Santa Cruz Atoyac, Cp 03310 Cinepolis Forum Buenavista Eje 1 Norte Mosqueta 259, Int. Cine Col. Buenavista, Cp 06350

BRAZIL Eldorado Av Rebouças, 3970 Pinheiros Market Place Av. Dr. Chucri Zaidan, 920 – Vila Cordeiro

ARGENTINA Village Cines Avellaneda Autopista Dr. Ricardo Balbín km 8,5, Parque Comercial Avellaneda, 1872 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires Village Cines Pilar Au Panamericana Km. 50, Pilar, Buenos Aires Village Cines Recoleta Vicente López 2050, C1113 CABA

CHILE Hoyts La Reina Av. Ossa 655, La Reina, Región Metropolitana Hoyts Parque Arauco Las Condes, Santiago Metropolitan Region

