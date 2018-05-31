PlayStation E3 Experience 2018 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,136 Views
Sony is bringing back the PlayStation E3 Experience on Monday, June 11, to over 40 movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.
Tickets will be available for free starting on June 5 at 11am PT on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your seats will be reserved up until 30 minute before show time. After that the seats will be opened up to people in the queue. Attendees must be 17 years of age or older (18+ in Brazil).
View a video from the reaction of fans from 2017's PlayStation E3 experience below:
Here is the list of locations:
|UNITED STATES
|Century City 15
|Los Angeles
|CA
|LA Live 14
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Meadows 12
|Lone Tree
|CO
|Avenues 20
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Waterford Lakes 20
|Orlando
|FL
|Hollywood 24 – N I-85
|Chamblee
|GA
|Boise Stadium 22
|Boise
|ID
|River East 21
|Chicago
|IL
|Galaxy 14
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Fenway Stadium 13
|Boston
|MA
|Eagan 16
|Eagan
|MN
|Kansas City 18 Cinemas
|Kansas City
|MO
|Brier Creek Stadium 14
|Raleigh
|NC
|Village Square 18
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Union Square 14
|New York
|NY
|E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|New York
|NY
|Transit Center 18 Plus Imax
|Williamsville
|NY
|Georgesville Square 16
|Columbus
|OH
|Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Lloyd Center 10 Cinema
|Portland
|OR
|Riverview Plaza 17
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Opry Mills 20 Plus Imax
|Nashville
|TN
|Houston Marq*E Stadium 23
|Houston
|TX
|Salt Lake City 16
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|CANADA
|Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
|Toronto
|Ontario
|Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
|Calgary
|Alberta
|Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
|Burnaby
|British Columbia
|Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|Manitoba
|Scotiabank Theatre Montréal
|Montreal
|Quebec
|Cineplex Odeon Sainte-Foy Cinemas
|Ste-Foy
|Quebec
|Cineplex Odeon Brossard & VIP Cinemas
|Brossard
|Quebec
|MEXICO
|Cinepolis Perisur
|Anillo Periferico Sur 4690 Loc 700, Col. Jardines Del Pedregal, Cp 04500
|Cinepolis Universidad
|Av. Universidad 1000, Col. Santa Cruz Atoyac, Cp 03310
|Cinepolis Forum Buenavista
|Eje 1 Norte Mosqueta 259, Int. Cine Col. Buenavista, Cp 06350
|BRAZIL
|Eldorado
|Av Rebouças, 3970 Pinheiros
|Market Place
|Av. Dr. Chucri Zaidan, 920 – Vila Cordeiro
|ARGENTINA
|Village Cines Avellaneda
|Autopista Dr. Ricardo Balbín km 8,5, Parque Comercial Avellaneda, 1872 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires
|Village Cines Pilar
|Au Panamericana Km. 50, Pilar, Buenos Aires
|Village Cines Recoleta
|Vicente López 2050, C1113 CABA
|CHILE
|Hoyts La Reina
|Av. Ossa 655, La Reina, Región Metropolitana
|Hoyts Parque Arauco
|Las Condes, Santiago Metropolitan Region
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Why is their biggest market left out?
Probably because of how late it'll be in Europe (2am BST / 3am WET)
- +8
Honest to god I have no idea. I would love to have something like this here as well. Admittedly, Romania is a small market but I am pretty much certain that its still a bigger Playstation market than Chile. Hell, I would be willing to book a flight to Germany or France just to catch something like this :(
- 0
@SuperNintend0rk. Damn, I completely forgot about that :))) Yeah, going to stay up to stream all of it anyways :-P
- +1
Because it is like early in the morning.
- +2
Nice, though I really prefer the confort of my house.
Well, It's no longer in my city so fudge it.
