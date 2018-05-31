PlayStation E3 Experience 2018 Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago

Sony is bringing back the PlayStation E3 Experience on Monday, June 11, to over 40 movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Tickets will be available for free starting on June 5 at 11am PT on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your seats will be reserved up until 30 minute before show time. After that the seats will be opened up to people in the queue. Attendees must be 17 years of age or older (18+ in Brazil).

View a video from the reaction of fans from 2017's PlayStation E3 experience below:


Here is the list of locations:

UNITED STATES
Century City 15 Los Angeles CA
LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA
Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO
Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL
Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL
Hollywood 24 – N I-85 Chamblee GA
Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID
River East 21 Chicago IL
Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN
Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA
Eagan 16 Eagan MN
Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO
Brier Creek Stadium 14 Raleigh NC
Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV
Union Square 14 New York NY
E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY
Transit Center 18 Plus Imax Williamsville NY
Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH
Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK
Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR
Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA
Opry Mills 20 Plus Imax Nashville TN
Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 Houston TX
Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT
CANADA
Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta
Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba
Scotiabank Theatre Montréal Montreal Quebec
Cineplex Odeon Sainte-Foy Cinemas Ste-Foy Quebec
Cineplex Odeon Brossard & VIP Cinemas Brossard Quebec
MEXICO
Cinepolis Perisur Anillo Periferico Sur 4690 Loc 700, Col. Jardines Del Pedregal, Cp 04500
Cinepolis Universidad Av. Universidad 1000, Col. Santa Cruz Atoyac, Cp 03310
Cinepolis Forum Buenavista Eje 1 Norte Mosqueta 259, Int. Cine Col. Buenavista, Cp 06350
BRAZIL
Eldorado Av Rebouças, 3970 Pinheiros
Market Place Av. Dr. Chucri Zaidan, 920 – Vila Cordeiro
ARGENTINA
Village Cines Avellaneda Autopista Dr. Ricardo Balbín km 8,5, Parque Comercial Avellaneda, 1872 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires
Village Cines Pilar Au Panamericana Km. 50, Pilar, Buenos Aires
Village Cines Recoleta Vicente López 2050, C1113 CABA
CHILE
Hoyts La Reina Av. Ossa 655, La Reina, Región Metropolitana
Hoyts Parque Arauco Las Condes, Santiago Metropolitan Region

 

3 Comments

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (12 hours ago)

Why is their biggest market left out?

  • +2
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (12 hours ago)

Probably because of how late it'll be in Europe (2am BST / 3am WET)

  • +8
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (12 hours ago)

Honest to god I have no idea. I would love to have something like this here as well. Admittedly, Romania is a small market but I am pretty much certain that its still a bigger Playstation market than Chile. Hell, I would be willing to book a flight to Germany or France just to catch something like this :(

  • 0
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (12 hours ago)

@SuperNintend0rk. Damn, I completely forgot about that :))) Yeah, going to stay up to stream all of it anyways :-P

  • +1
konnichiwa
konnichiwa (7 hours ago)

Because it is like early in the morning.

  • +2
Nautilus
Nautilus (5 hours ago)

Nice, though I really prefer the confort of my house.

  • 0
Areym
Areym (12 hours ago)

Well, It's no longer in my city so fudge it.

  • 0