Maxi Will be Playable in Soulcalibur VI - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Maxi, who was first playable in SoulCalibur, will be a playable character in SoulCalibur VI.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of Maxi:

Maxi’s father had worked in the Ryukyu Kingdom as a merchant. Though fortunate enough to experience different cultures from his trade, he felt tied down by his job. On his deathbed, he told Maxi to go out and see the world. Deciding to live by these words, Maxi set out to seek total freedom. He found this out at sea where he became a pirate to see the world his father couldn’t.

Maxi’s weapon is a nunchaku which is extremely difficult to wield. It will give a rain of pain to the opponent but only if you know how to handle it!

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles