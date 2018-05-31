Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Rated for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC by the Korean Game Rating Board.

Publisher 2K Games has not announced a Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for those platforms. The first Borderlands launched in October 2009 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel were both released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox one and Winmdows PC in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.



