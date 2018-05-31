Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Rated for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 635 Views
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC by the Korean Game Rating Board.
Publisher 2K Games has not announced a Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for those platforms. The first Borderlands launched in October 2009 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.
Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel were both released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox one and Winmdows PC in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.
Would have been nice if it had been bundled with #2 and the Pre Sequel when those were re-released on current gen. It's too late now though, just hurry up and release Borderlands 3 already!
No Vita version, no buy :-P In all seriousness I would start it up again, if it would launch on the Switch, as I loved B2 on the Vita (yeah-yeah I know, it was a horrible port) but I wont play this on the big screen again.
