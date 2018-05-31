Fate/Extella Link Gets Multiplayer Gameplay Video - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Dengeki Online has released a 15 minute multiplayer gameplay video for Fate/Extella Link. The multiplayer mode will only be available in the PlayStation 4 version.



View it below:

Fate/Extella Link will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7, and this winter in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles