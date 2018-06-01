The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Info Details Characters, Battle System - News

Falcom has released new information of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~.





■ Characters

Tio Plato (voiced by Kaori Mizuhashi)

A young research director at the Epstein Foundation, Tio is a member of the Special Support Section who possesses extraordinary powers of sensitivity.

After the occupation of Crossbell, she temporarily returned to the Foundation headquarters, but after that she was appointed as the research director of the Crossbell branch.

While under the surveillance of the Imperial Intelligence Agency, Tio made moves behind the scenes towards the liberation of Crossbell, such as working with Alisa of the Reinford Group to identify the society’s hideout and keeping in contact with Randy, who was transferred to Thors Military Academy Reaves II Campus.

It seems her whereabouts are unknown since disaster broke loose in the Imperial capital…?

Randy Orlando (voiced by Shinichiro Miki)

Friendly and reliable, Randy is the instructor of Class VIII: Tactics Division at Thors Military Academy Reaves II Campus.

He was originally a jaeger part of the Red Constellation jaeger corps, which was said to the strongest in the continent.

However, after leaving the corps, he joined the Special Support Section by way of the Crossbell Guardian Force and solved numerous difficult cases with Lloyd and the others.

After the occupation of Crossbell, he was practically forced to transfer to Thors Military Academy Reaves II Campus by the schemes of Governor-General Rufus.

While getting closer to Rean and the others, who he met at the school, he continued to search for a way to liberate Crossbell.

When disaster breaks loose in the Imperial capital, he fights with all of his might to help the students of Thors Academy Reaves II Campus who fell into a crisis, but…

■ System

◆ Battle

Panzer Soldat Summoning: Even Juna and the Others Can Summon a Mecha

In The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~, members of Thors Military Academy Reaves II Campus who are not Awakeners of the Divine Knights—such as Juna, Kurt, and Altina— can each summon a Panzer Soldat during battle and utilize them as attack techniques.

Lost Arts: Dominate the Battlefield with the Strongest Magic

Lost Arts, which are a powerful and ancient Orbal magic that possess several attributes and first appeared in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II, will return in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~. During battle, you can activate Lost Arts, which grant various effects to the entire battlefield, in exchange for all of the in-use character’s EP.

—Prominence Loa

A Lost Art themed after sunlight that possesses the attributes of fire, wind, and space. It is an ultra powerful attack art that sees a huge phoenix appear from within the swirl of a threatening blaze, who then burns the battlefield to bits. In addition to dealing major damage to the enemy, it has the additional effects of canceling out enemy ability buffs and having a high probability of inflicting the Burn status ailment.

—Rianon Kiss

A Lost Art themed after the moon that possesses the attributes of fire, mirage, and water. It is a top-level support art that sees a goddess charm the enemies on the battlefield with her graceful dance to support her allies. In addition to tricking the enemies into a “charmed” state of confusion, it has the additional effect of increasing every party member’s attribute values.

◆ New System

Auto Mode: High-Speed Play and Convenient Exploration

Auto Mode has been implemented as a new system to let players enjoy standard battles with greater comfort.

During Auto Mode, party characters carry out standard attacks at high speed. Also, by setting Combat Links, pursuits will activate automatically when Link Attacks occur.

Auto Mode is a convenient feature recommended for players who want to progress through the main story with little difficulty, or want to quickly explore fields and dungeons.

(During battle, you can switch Auto Mode on and off as you desire using the touchpad button.)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan for 7,800 yen.

