New Gundam Breaker Gets New Information and Details

Bandai Namco has released new information and details on New Gundam Breaker.

■ Gunpla Coating

Mix and match head, arms, body, legs, and backpack parts to create your very own Gunpla, then finish it off with coating. Not only can you change the colors of all body parts, weapons, and Builders parts, you can also easily weather your Gunpla with advanced techniques such as glossiness, dirtiness, and damage.

—Standard Colors

—All Colors Modified

Weapon: Beam Saber (Gundam)

Weapon: Beam Rifle (Gundam Ground Type)

Head: Gundam Exia

Body: Zaku High Mobility Type

Arms: Gundam NT-1

Legs: Blue Destiny Unit 1

Back: Gundam Ground Type

Shield: Shield (Turn-A)

Builders Part: Mega Particle Gun

First, choose the general color that you want for your Gunpla. After you have chosen that, you can finely adjust the colors of each body part, weapon, and Builders parts.

Builders Parts

Firing Weapon

Arms

Coloring Complete

After you finish coloring, you can weather your Gunpla. Enhance its originality by adding glossines or dirtiness. The total number of emblems and the number of emblems you can attach at once has also been increased.

Glossiness

Washing

Emblems

Final Product

■ Gunbre Academy Students and their Customized Gunpla

The students of Gunbre Academy will also each bring their own custom colored and weathered Gunpla into battle.

The students of Gunbre Academy will dispatch their creations onto the battlefield. Yui will participate in missions with a balanced Gunpla, while Iori will participate with an offensive-type Gunpla.

Yui Mikagura (voiced by Nao Touyama)

(voiced by Nao Touyama) Iori Koura (voiced by Mariya Ise)

(voiced by Mariya Ise) Shougo Morita (voiced by Masaya Onosaka)

(voiced by Masaya Onosaka) Shimon Sakaki (voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi)

(voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi) Masumi Shiroi (voiced by Daichi Hayashi)

New Gundam Breaker will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 in 2018.

