Code Vein Release Date to be Announced on June 4 - News

posted 14 hours ago

Bandai Namco revealed it will announced the release date and a new trailer for Code Vein on June 4 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET / June 5 at 11am JST.





Code Vein is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

