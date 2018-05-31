Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus Opening Movie Released - News

/ 358 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Compile Heart has released the opening movie for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus. The game is a port of the PlayStation Vita game of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1.

View it below:





Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus is out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles