James Marsden Picked For Upcoming Sonic Film

Patrick Day-Childs , posted 13 hours ago
Westworld actor James Marden has been picked up to star in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film. Paramount grabbed the rights in 2017 and has Deadpool's Tim Miller is lined up to be executive producer.
The film will be the first of Sonic's adventures to hit the big screen, although since the early 90s Sonic has had ups and downs with animated cartoons, including with Sonic Boom which even won an award last year.
The Sonic film is due to launch on November 15th, 2019.
Source: [Variety]
"Sonic Boom won an award last year"
The show is actually pretty great. The games that were based on it, not so much.
Like shikamaru said, the show is better than it deserves to be. Sonic may not have the most illustrious video game career but his television career is noteworthy among other video game franchises. Hope a good film career is next for the blue streak and I hope Shadow is in it too.
So, he's going to do Sonic's voice? I hope they cast John Goodman as Dr. Robotnik. :D
Hmmmm... While Sonic has an admittedly richer lore than Mario, I am still fairly skeptical about this one. Might be a VoD watch at one point.
