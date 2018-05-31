James Marsden Picked For Upcoming Sonic Film - News

Westworld actor James Marden has been picked up to star in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film. Paramount grabbed the rights in 2017 and has Deadpool's Tim Miller is lined up to be executive producer.

The film will be the first of Sonic's adventures to hit the big screen, although since the early 90s Sonic has had ups and downs with animated cartoons, including with Sonic Boom which even won an award last year.

The Sonic film is due to launch on November 15th, 2019.

Source: [Variety]

