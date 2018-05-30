PlayStation Plus Games for June Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

Trials Fusion

XCOM 2

PlayStation 3

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier



Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

PlayStation Vita

Atomic Ninjas



Squares

