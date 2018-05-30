PlayStation Plus Games for June Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,061 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

 

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

  • Trials Fusion 
  • XCOM 2 

PlayStation 3

    • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier 
    • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition 

PlayStation Vita

    • Atomic Ninjas
    • Squares 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (6 hours ago)

Nice. I already have Trials, but I will check out X2. I was waiting for a bargain bin purchase, and well, here it is :-P

  • +2
Metroid33slayer
Metroid33slayer (8 hours ago)

Is trials fusion any good?

  • +1
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (8 hours ago)

Yeah, it's by far the best in the series, it's really fun although the difficulty in later levels is crushing! :P

  • +1
Angelv577
Angelv577 (3 hours ago)

It is fun but difficult. A lot of trial and error.

  • +1
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

Hah... TRIAL and error.

... Okay, that was bad, I'm gonna' go now :(

  • 0
FentonCrackshell
FentonCrackshell (2 hours ago)

Skipping both these games. Trials is pointless and XCOM is very boring. My opinion, of course.

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

The back end of gens where there's a big catalog to draw from are when a PS+ sub really shines.

  • 0
Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (6 hours ago)

I may try Trials, definitely not Xcom. Tried it when it came out, just couldn't get into it.

  • 0
John2290
John2290 (6 hours ago)

Who they are hitting it out of the park month after month since BB and R&C got on there. Xcom 2 is a must play 8th gen game. Crazy how there are people out there pauing 50 euro 25 euro for this service and saved near 260-300 euro over me on titles just these past 6 months. It pays to wait.

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

X2 is rather a genless one, considering where it came from.

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

ClassicGamingWizzz
ClassicGamingWizzz (9 hours ago)

Finaly some shit worth the sub

  • -15