PlayStation Plus Games for June Announced

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4
- Trials Fusion
- XCOM 2
PlayStation 3
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
PlayStation Vita
- Atomic Ninjas
- Squares
Nice. I already have Trials, but I will check out X2. I was waiting for a bargain bin purchase, and well, here it is :-P
Is trials fusion any good?
Yeah, it's by far the best in the series, it's really fun although the difficulty in later levels is crushing! :P
It is fun but difficult. A lot of trial and error.
Hah... TRIAL and error.
... Okay, that was bad, I'm gonna' go now :(
Skipping both these games. Trials is pointless and XCOM is very boring. My opinion, of course.
The back end of gens where there's a big catalog to draw from are when a PS+ sub really shines.
I may try Trials, definitely not Xcom. Tried it when it came out, just couldn't get into it.
Who they are hitting it out of the park month after month since BB and R&C got on there. Xcom 2 is a must play 8th gen game. Crazy how there are people out there pauing 50 euro 25 euro for this service and saved near 260-300 euro over me on titles just these past 6 months. It pays to wait.
X2 is rather a genless one, considering where it came from.
Finaly some shit worth the sub
