Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – April 2018

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch though April 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 78 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 37 million mark. The PS4 has sold 78.57 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 37.26 million units, and the Switch 16.67 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 59 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 28 percent, and the Switch 13 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 78,572,659

Xbox One Total Sales: 37,261,546

Switch Total Sales: 16,671,979

During the month of April 2018, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 337,046 units for the month and the Xbox One by 686,607 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 349,561 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Xbox One is up and the PlayStation 4 and Switch are down. The Xbox One is up 60,243 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 25,771 units and the Switch is down 75,537 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 50 percent. The Nintendo Switch accounted for 34 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 16 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,001,652

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 315,045

Switch Monthly Sales: 664,606

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

