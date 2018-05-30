Dark Souls: Remastered Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 640 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Dark Souls: Remastered (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 71,739 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 27.

Detroit: Become Human (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 39,548 units.

Persona Dancing All-Star Triple Pack (PS4) sold 27,240 units, while Persona Dancing Deluxe Twin Pack (PSV) sold 21,579 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 36,590 units. The PS4 sold 17,482 units, the 3DS sold 6,594 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,298 units and Xbox One sold 163 units.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 (NS) debuted in ninth with sales of 8,093 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 71,739 (New) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 39,548 (New) [PS4] Persona Dancing All-Star Triple Pack (Atlus, 05/24/18) – 27,240 (New) [PSV] Persona Dancing Deluxe Twin Pack (Atlus, 05/24/18) – 21,579 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 13,473 (2,336,522) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 13,278 (143,037) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,221 (1,551,492) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 8,686 (509,308) [NSW] Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 (Capcom, 05/24/18) – 8,093 (New) [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (Atlus, 05/24/18) – 7,876 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 7,584 (174,120) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 6,890 (196,561) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,099 (997,967) [PSV] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (Atlus, 05/24/18) – 4,554 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,302 (1,730,169) [PSV] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night (Atlus, 05/24/18) – 3,305 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,280 (1,638,196) [NSW] The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Level-5, 04/12/18) – 3,173 (85,677) [PS4] Dark Souls Trilogy Box (From Software, 05/24/18) – 3,155 (New) [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose (FuRyu, 05/17/18) – 3,008 (23,408)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles