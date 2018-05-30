Monster Hunter: World Lunastra Update Out Today - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Capcom announced the Lunastra free update for Monster Hunter: World will be available later today, May 30 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

View the Lunastra trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Lunastra, the Empress of Flame has come to shake things up and reclaim her throne amongst the Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter: World.

Thanks to the help from all the hunters of the Fifth Fleet, the ecosystems of the New World continue to thrive and flourish. Incidentally, this bloom of bioenergy also makes it a very welcoming spot for all manner of species. We’ve seen it happen with the arrival of Deviljho and the resurgence of Kulve Taroth, and now another Elder Dragon is on its way: Lunastra.

The Empress of Flame returns with new tricks and unique abilities to challenge even the most seasoned hunters. Not only is she more aggressive than her male companion Teostra, but her capacity to alter the environment around her is unmatched. Stay awake and alert to her burning blue fire at all times if you want to survive.

Teamwork is a powerful tool to conquer any foe in Monster Hunter, however hunters beware, Lunastra has learned this lesson as well. With the ability to fight alongside her mate Teostra and bond with him for devastating attacks, you’ll want to get a full hunting party stocked up on Lifepowders if you want to stand a chance against this power couple.

Another unique aspect of Lunastra’s physiology is that rare materials carved from her seem to be resonating strangely with materials from other monsters. The Smithy was able to master the technique for combining a Bazelgeuse Gem to unlock the “Guts” skill, adding a tactical defensive ability to Lunastra weapons. Materials from Nergigante and Xeno’jiiva have also shown the potential to resonate with Lunastra, so check with the Smithy when you’ve successfully completed your hunt against Lunastra.

Lunastra’s arrival also signals more changes to the Elder Dragon ecosystem in the New World… the Guild has reported sightings of even more powerful Tempered Elder Dragons, and are dubbing these creatures "Arch-Tempered Elder Dragons". Gear up and stay tuned for more updates on the rise of these cataclysmic threats.

The latest Title Update, including Lunastra, will be available for free in just under 12 hours, on May 30th at 5pm PT. So assemble your squad, and good luck!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles