Steel Rats Gets Story Trailer

Tate Multimedia has released the story trailer for the upcoming 2.5D arcade action game, Steel Rats.

BREAKING NEWS from Coastal City, as an alien invasion by a mysterious and deadly species of ‘Junkbots’ has begun. Fearless reporter, Veronica Vance, is on the ground bringing you the first details of how this disaster started and the identities of the ‘Steel Rats’, a heroic biker gang doing what all good biker gangs do: saving their city from aliens.

