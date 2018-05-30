Free-To-Play Pokemon Quest Out Now on Switch, Out Late June on iOS, Android - News

posted 12 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have released the free-to-play action RPG, Pokemon Quest, on the Nintendo Switch. it will launch in late June on iOS and Android.

View the trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of what you can purchase in the game:

Expedition 3-Pack Bundle ($29.99)

This bundle brings all three Expedition Packs together for a special price. The bundle includes:

Expedition Pack

Great Expedition Pack

Ultra Expedition Pack

If you would like to know the contents of a specific Expedition Pack, please view the product information page for that pack.

Pokemon Quest is required to use this DLC. It may also be necessary to update the software to the newest version.

The bonuses included with this DLC can only be received once by each user on this Nintendo Switch console. You may have already received the bonuses if this DLC has been purchased by a user with a different Nintendo Account on the same console. If that is the case, you will not receive the bonuses again even if you purchase another copy of the DLC.

Expedition Pack (4.99)

This downloadable content includes the following items to enhance your expedition experience:

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Poké Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 20.

Perfect Pair Statue: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses:

PM Tickets +100

Lv. 1 Nidoran♀ with a special move

Lv. 1 Nidoran♂ with a special move

Great Expedition Pack ($9.99)

This downloadable content includes the following items to enhance your expedition experience:

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Great Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 30.

Eevee Arch: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

Lapras Pool : Doubles the chances of attracting multiple Pokemon with your cooking.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses:

PM Tickets +100

Lv. 1 Lapras with a special move

Ultra Expedition Pack ($17.99)

This downloadable content includes the following items to enhance your expedition experience:

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Ultra Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 40.

Pikachu Arch: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

Gengar Balloon: Doubles the drop rate of all ingredients.

Snorlax Lounger: Doubles the Exp. received from expeditions.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses:

PM Tickets +100

Lv. 1 Snorlax with a special move

Broadburst Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Broadburst Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Scattershot Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Scattershot Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Sharing Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Sharing Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Stay Strong Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Stay Strong Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Wait Less Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Wait Less Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Whack-Whack Stone ($2.99)

With this downloadable content, you will immediately receive one Whack-Whack Stone. You can attach this stone to a compatible move to make your Pokemon stronger!

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonus:

PM Tickets +100

Here is an overview of the game:

Pokemon Quest is a rambunctious action RPG where cube-shaped Pokemon play the leading role! Head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped Pokemon buddies on Tumblecube Island—a land where everything is a cube! Your goal is to find the awesome treasures said to be hidden on the island! With easy-to-use controls and a completely new way to play Pokemon, Pokemon Quest is an enjoyable experience for all fans.

Key Features:

Familiar Friends — The Pokemon you know and love from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue inhabit Tumblecube Island, become your buddies, and appear on your adventures.

— The Pokemon you know and love from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue inhabit Tumblecube Island, become your buddies, and appear on your adventures. Power up — Use Power Stones you find on expeditions to help your Pokemon improve their moves and change their characteristics. Power up your favorite Pokemon in your own unique way!

— Use Power Stones you find on expeditions to help your Pokemon improve their moves and change their characteristics. Power up your favorite Pokemon in your own unique way! Battle by tapping — The simple controls make for lively and fun battles! Danger is lurking, so you’ll need the help of your Pokémon team on your expeditions. When wild Pokemon appear, your Pokemon will battle ferociously to try and knock them out one after another!

— The simple controls make for lively and fun battles! Danger is lurking, so you’ll need the help of your Pokémon team on your expeditions. When wild Pokemon appear, your Pokemon will battle ferociously to try and knock them out one after another! Befriend Pokemon to make your own unique team — You can use the items you get from your expeditions to befriend more Pokemon or make your Pokemon stronger. Cook up dishes that Pokemon love, and you’ll befriend more of them. Create a team that’s all your own and head out on more expeditions!

— You can use the items you get from your expeditions to befriend more Pokemon or make your Pokemon stronger. Cook up dishes that Pokemon love, and you’ll befriend more of them. Create a team that’s all your own and head out on more expeditions! Base camp decorations — Your base camp is your home for this adventure, and you can spruce it up however you like with decorations that look good and also provide in-game benefits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

