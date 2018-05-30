Bethesda Teases Fallout 76

Bethesda Teases Fallout 76 - News

by Evan Norris , posted 12 hours ago / 716 Views

Bethesda, the award-wining creator of Skyrim and Fallout 4, released a teaser trailer today for its upcoming game Fallout 76.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout 76 will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. 


More Articles

2 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

Wonder what new features they'll add, or even bring back. 4 was really good, but miffed a lot of players for being more streamlined than 3, New Vegas and the others.

  • 0
CleggaZ
CleggaZ (5 hours ago)

So a fallout 4 spin off like how new vegas was a fallout 3 spin off off I'm guessing. if so I'll be keeping an eye this, already looks interesting with some sort of celebration going on in this vault.

  • 0