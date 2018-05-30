Bethesda Teases Fallout 76 - News

/ 716 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Bethesda, the award-wining creator of Skyrim and Fallout 4, released a teaser trailer today for its upcoming game Fallout 76.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout 76 will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

