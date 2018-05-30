Bethesda Teases Fallout 76 - NewsEvan Norris , posted 12 hours ago / 716 Views
Bethesda, the award-wining creator of Skyrim and Fallout 4, released a teaser trailer today for its upcoming game Fallout 76.
Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout 76 will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Wonder what new features they'll add, or even bring back. 4 was really good, but miffed a lot of players for being more streamlined than 3, New Vegas and the others.
So a fallout 4 spin off like how new vegas was a fallout 3 spin off off I'm guessing. if so I'll be keeping an eye this, already looks interesting with some sort of celebration going on in this vault.
