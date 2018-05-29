Mainline Pokémon RPG Coming 2019 - News

/ 453 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has announced the next mainline Pokémon RPG will launch in the second half of 2019.

With #PokemonQuestÂ and #PokemonLetsGo, there are so many new ways toÂ exploreÂ the world of PokÃ©mon! Trainers can look forward to even more with an all-new core series PokÃ©monÂ RPGÂ title in development for the second half of 2019! pic.twitter.com/d5uiIpenMI — PokÃ©mon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

This follows the announcement of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch, which will launch on November 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles