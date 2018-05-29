Mainline Pokémon RPG Coming 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 453 Views
The Pokemon Company has announced the next mainline Pokémon RPG will launch in the second half of 2019.
With #PokemonQuestÂ and #PokemonLetsGo, there are so many new ways toÂ exploreÂ the world of PokÃ©mon! Trainers can look forward to even more with an all-new core series PokÃ©monÂ RPGÂ title in development for the second half of 2019! pic.twitter.com/d5uiIpenMI— PokÃ©mon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
This follows the announcement of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch, which will launch on November 16.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hopefully it keeps its date and doesn't get delayed.
Again, you mean. It already is delayed, since it was always listed as "2018 or later" in financial reports. This is a delay of a year at least.
- +2
Didn't realize "2018 or later" means "2018".
- -1
It means 2018 is the target but it may be delayed, otherwise they'd have put "TBD", and it was delayed, so now it's 2019 as they said.
- +2
I'm pretty sure they'd have just said "2018" if they were confident of releasing it within this year. "2018 or later" is just to appease investors because it looks prettier than "TBD".
- -1
They use "TBD" for everything else, and they didn't just list that as the date on the investor documents. It was on their website and other public info places as well
- +2
Funny how I never saw it, anywhere. You'd think they'd put it out there a bit more if it was really coming this year. But eh, whatever.
- -1
Just because you personally never saw it doesn't mean that it didn't exist, lol
- +1
1 Comments