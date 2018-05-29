Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Coming to Switch in November - News

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have announced Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 16.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Poké Ball Plus is a Poké Ball-shaped device that can be used to play Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in place of your Joy-Con. You’ll be able to throw Poké Balls in-game with a flick of your wrist! In addition to motion controls, the device lights up with a variety of colors, vibrates, and plays sounds.

With the Poké Ball Plus, you can also take one of your favorite Pokémon from these games for a stroll as you go about your daily life in the real world. The Poké Ball Plus even works as a Pokémon GO Plus when playing Pokémon GO.

Pikachu or Eevee: Which Will You Choose?

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! bring the experience of a classic Pokémon RPG to Nintendo Switch with gameplay that is easily approachable for newcomers to the series, but is also deep enough to keep veteran Trainers on their toes.

The games also have two-player simultaneous play, so you can take the journey with a friend! And there’s a deep connection between Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! and Pokémon GO, so fans of the hit mobile game will find even more to enjoy.

