Epic Loon Launches June 28 for Switch, Xbox One, PC

Ukuza announced the platformer, Epic Loon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 28.





Here is an overview of the game:

Dive into the bizarre world of Epic Loon, a quirky physics platformer for up to 4 players playable in couch co-op or battle mode.

An offbeat tribute to classic movies, players lead a group of aliens to take over Joe’s TV after they are rudely awakened from their home, an old-school cleaning VHS-tape.

Key Features:

A retro couch party game experience.

A tribute to the beloved movies of the 80-90’s : Godzilla, Nosferatu, Jurrasic Park, Alien… You’ll play in parodies of famous movies of the 80-90’s, in scenes that it’s possible to recognize if you’re a movie fan.

A user friendly gameplay, simple to learn but with a real challenge for every type of players thanks to the different games mode : Story, Speedrun, Hardcore and Battle.

More than 350 levels to master.

An original soundtrack composed by the famous Rococo core band, Pryapisme.

