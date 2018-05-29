New 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Launches at GameStop on July 2 - News

Nintendo has announced a New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition will launch exclusively at GameStop on July 2 for $159.99.

The handheld comes pre-loaded with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between World.

Here is an overview of the bundle:

Step up to bigger screens and major features packed into a stylish, lightweight handheld. Enjoy built-in amiibo support, a fast processor, and playing Nintendo 3DS games in 2D. This New Nintendo 2DS XL system comes with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds game pre-installed!

