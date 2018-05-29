Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.19 Out Now - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have released update 1.19 for Gran Turismo Sport.

View a video of the update below:





Read the patch notes below:

1. A ‘Sport Mode Registration Details’ screen will be added.

A player’s Registration Details page will be added to the ‘Sport’ mode. Those who enter their locale information will be able to see their local ranking in the Championship Rankings screen.

2. The following 3 events will be added to the ‘GT League’:

Group 4 Cup (Beginner League) – You’ll find plenty of power and excellent handling in these Group 4 races.

– You’ll find plenty of power and excellent handling in these Group 4 races. World Hatchback Championship (Amateur League) – A race for hatchbacks; cars with an upward opening hatch in the rear.

– A race for hatchbacks; cars with an upward opening hatch in the rear. Lamborghini Cup (Professional League) – A festival of raging bulls. A race event just for Lamborghini.

In addition, new Rounds have been added to the following events: Clio Cup (Beginner League), FR Challenge+ (Amateur League), F1500 Championship (Professional League) and Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series (Endurance League).

3. 9 new cars, including legendary Group C machines, will be added.

Fiat 500 F ’68 (N100)

Jaguar XJR-9 ’88 (Gr.1)

Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 ’67 (N400)

Sauber Mercedes C9 ’89 (Gr.1)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV GSR ’96 (N300)

Nissan R92CP ’92 (Gr.1)

Renault Sport Mégane Trophy ’11 (Gr.4)

Renault Sport Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy ’16 (N200)

Subaru BRZ S ’15 (N200)

4. Circuit de la Sarthe, the stage of the famed 24-Hour race, will be added.

‘Circuit de la Sarthe’ (With Chicane / No Chicane)

Total Length: 13,629m Elevation Change: 37.3m Number of Turns: 38 Longest Straight: 1,679m (With Chicane)

This is a circuit located in the City of Le Mans in Western France. It is famous as the host circuit for what is considered one of the 3 greatest races in the world, the Le Mans 24-Hour Race. Since its opening in 1923, the circuit has been the stage for many famous battles throughout the years. It also happens to be one of the highest paced tracks in the world, truly putting the aerodynamics of racing machines to the test. In addition to the modern layout including a chicane with a total length of 13.6km, the old chicaneless layout is also included. Experience the battle of aerodynamic performance on the original 5.7km straight.

5. More additional features will be added.

Scapes – Additional Scapes spot will be added to the special featured ‘Le Mans’ section.

– Additional Scapes spot will be added to the special featured ‘Le Mans’ section. Brand Central – “Fiat” will be added to Europe > Italy; Additional Scapes spots will be added to Porsche.

– “Fiat” will be added to Europe > Italy; Additional Scapes spots will be added to Porsche. Circuit Experience – Dragon Trail – Gardens has been added to the ‘Circuit Experience’.

There will be various other features, improvements and fixes implemented in this update. Please enjoy the continuing evolution of Gran Turismo Sport.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles