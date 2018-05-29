Detroit: Become Human Debuts at the UK Charts - News

Detroit: Become Human has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending May 26. It is the 10th PlayStation 4 exclusive to top the UK charts. This is after God of War topped the chart for the previous five weeks.

State of Decay 2 has debuted in second place and Dark Souls Remastered has debuted in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Detroit: Become Human State of Decay 2 Dark Souls Remastered FIFA 18 God of War Far Cry 5 Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition Destiny 2 Fallout 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

