June Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for June are:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia ($9.99 ERP): Available June 1 to June 30 on Xbox One

($9.99 ERP): Available June 1 to June 30 on Xbox One Smite Gold Bundle ($99.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One

($99.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transforme d ($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to June 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to June 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues ($19.99 ERP): Available June 16 to June 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia In the final chapter of the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy, play as the assassin, Nikolai Orelov, as you continue the centuries-old battle against the Templars. Set in the backdrop of the October Revolution in early 20th century Russia, you must infiltrate the Templar base, steal back an ancient treasure and rescue the princess, in this exciting 2.5D action-adventure. Smite Gold Bundle Get ready to join one of the most-played titles on the Xbox One. Choose from over 90 gods and mythological icons, including Thor, Loki, and Cerberus, and wage war in epic online battles. Exclusive to Gold members, the Smite Gold Bundle offers over $100 worth of free content, including twenty extra gods and over fifty bonus items such as skins, announcer packs, and more. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Join Sonic and over twenty legendary Sega characters in this ultimate racing title. Transform your vehicles mid-race from car, boat, and plane as you try to win on land, sea, and air. Challenge up to ten players online or play against your friends on four player split-screen. With 16 dynamic tracks to test your skills, it’s not racing, it’s racing transformed! LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Relive the scenes from all four of your favorite “Indiana Jones” movies, as only the LEGO games can. Build and battle your way out of trouble, create your own levels, and play two-player split-screen for a true, one-of-a-kind experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

