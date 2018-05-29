Japanese TV Show Teases 'Shocking' Pokemon News for May 31 - News

Japanese TV show Oha Suta teased that it will share Pokemon news that will "shock the world" on May 31.

"Worldwide shock!" reads the description of the episode. "We have obtained shocking information concerning Pocket Monsters! Witness the moment a new history of Pokemon is born!"





A separate bullet point teases "the latest information on the Pokemon anime." That likely rules out the first bullet point being about the anime.

The Pokemon Company is expected to shore the first bit of information on the upcoming Pokemon RPG for the Nintendo Switch at E3 2018.

