World War II Aircraft Battle Royale Plague Sky Announced for PS4, PC

posted 2 hours ago

World War II aircraft battle royale game, Plague Sky, has been announced for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The game is in development by Chinese studios Iggymob, iBong, and Grumpy and is 70 percent completed.





Plague Sky will feature real aircraft the Zero fighter plane, Spitfire and Messerschmitt.

