Black Clover: Quartet Knights Western Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on September 14.

View the story trailer below:





Black Clover: Quartet Knights will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on September 13.

