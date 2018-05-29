MMORPG Clan Senki Announced for Smartphones, PC Browser - News

DMM Games has announced MMORPG Clan Senki for smartphones and Windows PC via browser.

View the announcement trailer below:





The game will feature guilds, parties, and market systems. The game is also a casual MMORPG.

Thanks Gematsu.

