My Hero One’s Justice Info Details Attack Actions, Special Actions, More Characters

Bandai Namco has released new information on My Hero One’s Justice that details attack actions, special actions, and more characters Kyoka Jiro, Fumikage Tokoyami, and Eijiro Kirishima.



Read the information below:

Attack Actions:

Hero Combo – Easily connect combos with the press of a button. The number of hits varies depending on the character.

– Easily connect combos with the press of a button. The number of hits varies depending on the character. Guard Weak Point Attack – An attack that breaks through the opponent’s guard. Although it cannot lose against a counterattack from the opponent, you should be cautious as it is slow to unleash.

– An attack that breaks through the opponent’s guard. Although it cannot lose against a counterattack from the opponent, you should be cautious as it is slow to unleash. Counter Attack – Negates the opponent’s attack while unleashing your own attack. However, it is unable to negate Guard Weak Point Attacks and attacks with a large number of hits.

– Negates the opponent’s attack while unleashing your own attack. However, it is unable to negate Guard Weak Point Attacks and attacks with a large number of hits. Quirk Techniques – You can use three types of “Quirk” techniques by using pressing buttons in combination with movements of the joystick. There are some techniques that cannot be used or have different effects when used in the air.

– You can use three types of “Quirk” techniques by using pressing buttons in combination with movements of the joystick. There are some techniques that cannot be used or have different effects when used in the air. Plus Ultra Technique – You can trigger your strongest special move by consuming the Plus Ultra Gauge. There are two types of Plus Ultra Techniques, and the Plus Ultra 2 plays out an intense attack scene after it hits.

Special Actions:

Just Guard – By guarding against an attack with the right timing, you can momentarily freeze your opponent in their tracks to create the opportunity for a counterattack. You normally cannot guard against an aerial attack, but this is possible with a Just Guard.

– By guarding against an attack with the right timing, you can momentarily freeze your opponent in their tracks to create the opportunity for a counterattack. You normally cannot guard against an aerial attack, but this is possible with a Just Guard. Guard Break – By continuously attacking and wearing down your opponent’s endurance to zero, you can perform a Guard Break. Cancel their guard to create the opportunity for an attack.

– By continuously attacking and wearing down your opponent’s endurance to zero, you can perform a Guard Break. Cancel their guard to create the opportunity for an attack. Stun – If you take a lot of damage in a short amount of time, you will fall into a stunned state. If you are stunned, you will be defenseless for a fixed amount of time.

– If you take a lot of damage in a short amount of time, you will fall into a stunned state. If you are stunned, you will be defenseless for a fixed amount of time. Wall Rush Chance – If you attack your opponent after blowing them back into a wall, an on-the-wall battle will commence.

Latest Characters:

Kyoka Jiro (voiced by Kei Shindou) – A rock music girl with an aloof atmosphere about her. Her Quirk, “Earphone Jack,” allows her to plug the earphone jacks that hang from her ears into an object to channel the sound of her heartbeat into it and attack with sound waves. In battle, she is a mid-distance specialized type with steady reach. Since heartbeat sound attacks can be used as traps, you can gradually set up traps from a distance to fight in a way that drives your opponent into a corner.

(voiced by Kei Shindou) – A rock music girl with an aloof atmosphere about her. Her Quirk, “Earphone Jack,” allows her to plug the earphone jacks that hang from her ears into an object to channel the sound of her heartbeat into it and attack with sound waves. In battle, she is a mid-distance specialized type with steady reach. Since heartbeat sound attacks can be used as traps, you can gradually set up traps from a distance to fight in a way that drives your opponent into a corner. Fumikage Tokoyami (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya) – A character with a cool personality and a bird-like appearance. His Quirk, “Dark Shadow,” allows him to materialize a retractable shadow-like monster. In battle, he is a technique type that utilizes offensive and defensive modes depending on the situation. In the attack-based “Solo Mode,” you can have Dark Shadow charge your opponent and continue attacking. And in “Team Up Mode,” you can keep Dark Shadow out the whole time to increase your guard capabilities.

(voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya) – A character with a cool personality and a bird-like appearance. His Quirk, “Dark Shadow,” allows him to materialize a retractable shadow-like monster. In battle, he is a technique type that utilizes offensive and defensive modes depending on the situation. In the attack-based “Solo Mode,” you can have Dark Shadow charge your opponent and continue attacking. And in “Team Up Mode,” you can keep Dark Shadow out the whole time to increase your guard capabilities. Eijiro Kirishima (voiced by Toshiki Masuda) – A passionate hero prospect whose motto is to be “manly.” His Quirk, “Hardening,” allows him to harden his whole body, which greatly enhances his attack and defense. In battle, he is a power type who does not falter from enemy attacks. His “Hardened State” is a super armor mode which is able to last for a fixed period of time, and he is a power fighter who can attack while not flinching from enemy attacks. But since that does not make him invincible, be sure to properly manage his health.

My Hero One’s Justice will launch in North America and Europe in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

