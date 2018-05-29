Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Out Now in the West - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is available now for iOS and Android in the west for $15.99.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An intricate and evocative tale of fates woven by gods and mortals, steeped in Norse mythology, punctuated by groundbreaking combat, and brought to life by a soundtrack considered among gaming’s greatest. Behold the origin of the Valkyrie Profile franchise for yourself.

Added features and enhancements make it easier than ever to enjoy Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.

Key Features:

Intertwining tales that spin a captivating story amid the epic backdrop of Norse Mythology.

Deep, action-packed combat, with exhilarating combos and satisfying special attacks.

Motoi Sakuraba’s timeless soundtrack.

Multiple endings based on your actions and choices.

Mythos:

Long ago, the worlds were forged: Midgard, the domain of mortals, and Asgard, the realm of celestial beings—elves, giants, and gods.

Amid the heavens, the sands of time flowed peaceably, until one fateful day. What began as a simple feud between the Aesir and Vanir would soon ignite a divine war that would come to rage across the lands of men, heralding the coming of the end of the world.

Story:

By Odin’s command the battle maiden descends from Valhalla, surveying the chaos of Midgard, seeking the souls of the worthy.

She is the Chooser of the Slain. She is the Hand of Destiny. She is the Valkyrie.

As war ravages Asgard above and Ragnarok threatens the world’s end, she must learn her own story, and discover her own destiny.

From the heavens on high to the world down below, the battle for the souls of gods and men begins.

Gather Your Einherjar:

Odin has tasked you with gathering Einherjar, the souls of worthy, and offering them to the gods as able warriors.

Recruit Einherjar: Perform Spiritual Concentration from the overworld to find fallen souls, then visit them to witness the circumstances of their fates and recruit them.

Develop Einherjar in Combat: Fight alongside your Einherjar, and sharpen their skills and abilities to enhance their value as warriors.

Send Einherjar to Asgard: Once they are worthy, send the warriors forth to the heavens, making sure they are suitably equipped for the great war.

Hear of Their Exploits: Learn how your Einherjar have fared in Asgard at the end of each chapter.

Additional Features:

Intuitive controls and UI catered to touchscreen.

Smartphone-optimized graphics.

Save-anywhere and autosave functions for on-the-go play.

Auto-battle option for combat.

Booster options available for purchase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles