Waku Waku Sweets: Can You Make Delicious Sweets? Announced for Switch

Sonic Powered has announced Waku Waku Sweets: Can You Make Delicious Sweets? for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this summer in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.





Here is an overview of the game:

A sweet shop owner—a popular career choice among girls. In Waku Waku Sweets: Amai Okashi ga Dekiru kana?, anyone can become a sweet shop owner and easily make sweets.

Take on the challenge of making various sweets, including cake, macaroons, and Japanese sweets, and play games while enjoyably learning how to make sweets.

Waku Waku Sweets: Amai Okashi ga Dekiru kana? is full of discoveries, like “I can make sweets like this!” And there are all sorts of ways to use the Switch’s unique gyro functionalities.

Outside of sweets-making, there is a lot of other content to enjoy, like changing into cute clothes, and going into town to work in shops and interact with the townspeople.

