New PlayStation Releases This Week - Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 26 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Agony, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Along Together, PS VR — Digital

Birdcakes, PS4 — Digital

Black Hat Cooperative, PS VR — Digital

Die for Valhalla!, PS4 — Digital

Earth Atlantis, PS4 — Digital

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge, PS4 — Digital

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Illusion: A Tale of the Mind, PS4 — Digital

The Journey Down: Chapter One, PS4 — Digital

Kabounce, PS4 — Digital

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition, PS4 — Digital

Metal Slug XX, PS4 — Digital

Milanoir, PS4 — Digital

Moonlighter, PS4 — Digital

No Heroes Here, PS4 — Digital

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast, PS4 — Digital

Old Man’s Journey, PS4 — Digital

Owlboy, PS4 — Retail

The Perfect Sniper, PS VR — Digital

Sega Genesis Classics, PS4 — Digital

Shift Quantum, PS4 — Digital

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

To The Top, PS VR — Digital

Wraith, PS VR — Digital

Yoku’s Island Express, PS4 — Digital

