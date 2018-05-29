New PlayStation Releases This Week - Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 210 Views
- Agony, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Along Together, PS VR — Digital
- Birdcakes, PS4 — Digital
- Black Hat Cooperative, PS VR — Digital
- Die for Valhalla!, PS4 — Digital
- Earth Atlantis, PS4 — Digital
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge, PS4 — Digital
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Illusion: A Tale of the Mind, PS4 — Digital
- The Journey Down: Chapter One, PS4 — Digital
- Kabounce, PS4 — Digital
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Metal Slug XX, PS4 — Digital
- Milanoir, PS4 — Digital
- Moonlighter, PS4 — Digital
- No Heroes Here, PS4 — Digital
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast, PS4 — Digital
- Old Man’s Journey, PS4 — Digital
- Owlboy, PS4 — Retail
- The Perfect Sniper, PS VR — Digital
- Sega Genesis Classics, PS4 — Digital
- Shift Quantum, PS4 — Digital
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- To The Top, PS VR — Digital
- Wraith, PS VR — Digital
- Yoku’s Island Express, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
