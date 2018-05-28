Nioh Tops 2 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

Team Ninja has announced via Twitter that worldwide sales for the action RPG, Nioh, has surpassed two million units.

Thank you everyone for continuing to #DefyDeath. Nioh has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide! Were you able to find all the Kodama during your journey? pic.twitter.com/Nu1DY6OlTo — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 28, 2018

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for Windows PC in November 2017.

