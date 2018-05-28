Nioh Tops 2 Million Units Sold Worldwide - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 958 Views
Team Ninja has announced via Twitter that worldwide sales for the action RPG, Nioh, has surpassed two million units.
Thank you everyone for continuing to #DefyDeath. Nioh has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide! Were you able to find all the Kodama during your journey? pic.twitter.com/Nu1DY6OlTo— Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 28, 2018
Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for Windows PC in November 2017.
PS4 console exclusives are amazing
You forgot about knack.
Yeah, good thing it's also on PC.
How dare you sir? You're making people nervous with a statement like this!
Never expected it to do that good. Glad to hear Team Ninja has found success outside of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. Hopefully this steers them away from the micro transaction model they used on Dead or Alive being their normal procedure.
Happy to have contributed to their success, great game.
Deserves so much more.
I would expected at least 3M since it is also available on PC :S
Wow, so close enough to Bloodborne but without the brand recognition. The game deserves more though, people who aren't into Souls-borne should give this game a try even, it'd would appeal to a far wider audience had that comparison not been put in place. I wonder if Code Vein can compete with this and BB.
Well i really hope it can since i really like the art direction of that game (yeah yeah i know its edgy but i like it), i have my serious doubts that it will be of the same quality as those two games but i hope its at least somewhat close.
