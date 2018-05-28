Cody Coming to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26 - News

posted 14 hours ago

Capcom announced Cody is coming to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition as a playable character on June 26.

Here is an overview:

Cody Travers has served his time behind bars, but has now become the new mayor of Metro City. Although quite busy with his everyday duties, he will arrive in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26!

Hailing from the beat-em-up series Final Fight – where Zeku’s pupil Guy was also introduced – Cody first appeared in the Street Fighter series in Street Fighter Alpha 3. Unable to adapt to the peace, Cody was repeatedly thrown into prison – or returned voluntarily – after causing havoc in the streets by fighting through any conflict he could find. He casually broke out of prison in Super Street Fighter IV to search for a cure for his boredom, but ultimately returned by his own free will. In Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Mike Haggar exonerates Cody of his crimes, which leads to him being the new mayor of Metro City. Though he constantly complains, Cody secretly finds a glimmer of joy in his new position. However, this doesn’t ultimately stop him from solving problems with his bare hands, knives, or pipes…

Cody’s move set in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition resembles that of his previous appearances, but altered to fit his new spiffy style. When not in V-Trigger, Cody can no longer throw rocks as a projectile or unleash a Criminal Upper like before. Instead, Cody now has Tornado Sweep, which sees him shooting a swirling gust of wind like a traditional fireball. Cody still has Ruffian Kick and Zonk Knuckle as special moves. In addition, he now has a few target combos.

■ Gameplay

V-Skill – Double Kick

A move from Final Fight, Cody quickly jumps straight up and performs two kicks in the air to both sides. Double Kick can be used as an effective anti-air and in certain situations, it can also end a combo.

V-Trigger I – Sidearm

In this two-block V-Trigger, Cody pulls out his signature knife. Sidearm increases the range on Cody’s normal punches, which also become safer on block while he’s holding the knife. He can also throw the knife by pressing HP+HK again straight at the opponent or at an upwards angle as an anti-air. After throwing the knife, Cody can then pull out his knife again by pressing HP+HK while V-Trigger I is active.

Cody also gains the Rapid Fire special move, which sees him slashing multiple times and is a great combo ender. Even if V-Trigger I’s duration ends, if Cody is still holding the knife, he’ll continue holding on to it until he either throws it or hits the opponent – even on block.

V-Trigger II – Dirty Coach

In this two-block V-Trigger, Cody is armed with his trusty pipe. With the pipe in hand, the range on Cody’s HPs are drastically increased. He also channels his inner baseball player and gains Gentle Swing by pressing HP+HK again or Gentle Upper Swing, the anti-air version.

If you’re wondering where Cody’s rocks went, they’re implemented into this V-Trigger! During V-Trigger II, Cody can use Bean Ball, which sees him tossing a rock in front of him. Though the rock has a hitbox if tossed on its own, Cody can follow up by hitting it with Gentle Swing with varying results. Depending on the timing, the rock will either hit the opponent from the air at a slight arc, smash straight into the opponent for multiple hits, or roll towards the opponent’s feet. Furthermore, if Cody follows up with Gentle Upper Swing, the rock will go flying off screen and eventually land a set distance depending on the punch button that was used.

Though Cody does lose access to Tornado Sweep with the pipe in hand, he does gain the ability to cancel some of his special moves into Gentle Swing. Much like the knife, Cody will hold on to the pipe after V-Trigger II ends until he hits the opponent with it – even on block.

Critical Art – Criminal Punisher

Cody harnesses his past behind bars and unleashes a devastating tornado reminiscent of Criminal Upper from previous games.

Cody will be available individually for MSRP $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money OR as part of the Season 3 Character Pass for MSRP $29.99, which unlocks Sakura, Blanka, Falke, Cody, G, and Sagat as they become available. If you purchase Cody as part of the Season 3 Character Pass or with real money, you will also get his Battle Costume with colors 3-10 and default costume colors 3-10.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

