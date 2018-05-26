MLB The Show 18 Sells an Estimated 412,691 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 356 Views
The baseball simulation game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and Developer SIE San Diego Studio - MLB The Show 18 - sold 412,691 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 31, 2018.
MLB The Show 18 released for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.
SHOW MUST GO ON!
yeah these games are very much frontloaded because hardcore fans buy them immediately.
