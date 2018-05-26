MLB The Show 18 Sells an Estimated 412,691 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The baseball simulation game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and Developer SIE San Diego Studio - MLB The Show 18 - sold 412,691 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 31, 2018.

The majority of sales were in the US, which is not a surprise. The game is a sports title based on Major League Baseball. The game sold 307,926 units in the US (75%). The rest of the world accounts for 104,765 units (25%).





First week sales for MLB The Show 18 are down by a third when compared to MLB The Show 17. Last year's game sold 612,291 units.

MLB The Show 18 released for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.

