Dark Souls: Remastered Trailer Features Enhancements - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dark Souls: Remastered that features the enhancements in the game.

Dark Souls: Remastered is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also launch on the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018.

