SEGA Teases New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Announcement - News

/ 556 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account in a tweet teased a new game in the series will be announced soon.

"We’ve updated our Privacy Policy. As part of our ongoing efforts to prepare for our new game announcement, as well as release Sonic Mania Adventures Part 3 this month," reads the third panel in the comic shown in the Tweet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles