The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series Season 2 Delayed to 2019

Developer Telltale Games announced The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series Season 2 has been delayed from the second half of 2018 to 2019.

"We’re here with some news: The Wolf Among Us 2, based on Bill Willingham’s award-winning Fables comic book series from DC’s Vertigo imprint, will now launch in 2019, rather than the latter half of 2018," reads a blog post from the developer. "This delay comes as the result of a few fundamental changes here at Telltale since we first announced the game last summer.

"Most importantly, we're committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special.

"Ultimately our goal is to deliver an experience deserving of the passion you’ve consistently shown for The Wolf Among Us, and these extra months will give us the time we need to do our best work. We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper."

