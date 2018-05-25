State of Decay 2 Tops 1 Million Players in 2 Days - News

Microsoft announced that more than one million people have played State of Decay 2 in its first two days.

"Since Early Access for the Ultimate Edition on May 18 and the global release of the Standard Edition on May 22, we have had over a million survivors across the globe playing and creating their own zombie survival story," said Microosft's Aaron Greenberg.

"Throughout launch, there have been over six million combined hours of State of Decay 2 gameplay, and we’ve watched nearly 3.5M hours of gameplay across Mixer, Twitch and YouTube Gaming from over 41,000 unique broadcasts.

"Watching players create new communities, forge friendships and test survival skills contributed to making State of Decay 2 one of the top-watched titles this week. Across player communities, we’ve seen survivors kill over 675 million zombies, throw over 6 million firecrackers and fireworks (survivors still find ways to celebrate), eat over 6 million bags of snacks, read over 2 million textbooks, and typically survive for about three days (with some players surviving for over an in-game month – a lofty goal to aim for your session this weekend)."

State of Decay 2 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC for $29.99.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

