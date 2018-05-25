Far Cry 5 Sells an Estimated 2.4 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action adventure FPS from publisher and developer Ubisoft - Far Cry 5 - sold 2,404,712 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 31, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,687,989 units sold (70%), compared to 716,713 units sold on the Xbox One (30%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 980,842 units sold (41%), compared to 930,088 units sold in the US (39%) and 77,348 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 201,482 units in the UK, 180,922 units in Germany, and 128,112 units in France.

Far Cry 5 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on March 27.

