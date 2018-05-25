Madden NFL 19 Announced for PS4, Xbox One - News

Electronic Arts announced Madden NFL 19 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch on August 10.

Anyone who pre-orders the Hall of Fame Edition will get access to the game on August 7, while EA Access members on the Xbox One will be able to play the game for a limited number of hours starting on August 2.

"We’ve worked directly with community members on Madden NFL 19 to make a deeper, more immersive football game that gives players what they want – more choice, more control, and key enhancements to fan-favorite modes," said Carlos Guerrero, a senior producer of Madden NFL 19. "Real Player Motion technology combined with all new franchise-building tools like Positional Archetypes and the return of Custom Draft Classes are features that football fans will find fun and engaging. Madden NFL 19 steps up the authentic football experience in so many ways."

Franchise and Ultimate Team game modes have been reworked for Madden NFL 19. Franchise mode will let players choose between offensive and defensive schemes. Ultimate Team now has new training tools.

