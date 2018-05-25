The Sinking City Gets Teaser Trailer - News

Frogwares has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming open world game, The Sinking City.

Can you hear that voice in your head getting louder and louder? That’s me. This is not the last time we will talk…

Taking place in the 1920s, The Sinking City is a game of adventure and investigation set in an open world inspired by the works of the famous American horror author H.P. Lovecraft.

You will step into the shoes of a private investigator who arrives in the city of Oakmont Massachusetts – a city suffering from unprecedented floods of supernatural origins. You must uncover the source of whatever has taken possession of the city – and the minds of its inhabitants.

